UPDATE (2:50 p.m., April 8, 2021): Nolensville's Historic District Buttercup Festival has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 11.
The festival was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 10, but the threat of rain on Saturday has pushed back the community celebration by one day.
The festival's hours of operation have also been modified and will now take place from noon-7 p.m.
Buttercup Festival organizer Debbie Suttmiller said in a phone call that the decision was made in part due to weather concerns as well as the ability for local first responder agencies to help make sure the festival is a safe environment from traffic control to additional resources on the ground in the event of an emergency.
More information about the festival can be found in the original story below.
Original Story:
Nolensville's Historic District Buttercup Festival will return this year on Saturday, April 10, after last year's event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's free event will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout the historic district, and will feature booths from local handmade artisans and charitable organizations as well as a variety of food trucks.
A variety of children's events will also be present throughout the day including pony and train rides, Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties and Sam the Balloon Man.
The free festival wouldn't be complete without music and in addition to musical acts like Judson Jazz Orchestra and NDB, this year’s festival will also include performances as part of the finals for the Music City Superstar singing competition.
Music City Superstar’s organizer Lindsey Benedict, who also performs in Judson Jazz Orchestra, said that the return of the festival is just what Nolensville needs.
“This is a perfect way to enjoy all the things we love about Nolensville,” Benedict said. “This festival just has so much to offer families and the community.”
The event will also see the return of the Miss Buttercup and the Little Miss Buttercup Pageant, which will take place from 1-2 p.m.
In addition to all of the forms of entertainment, festival organizers will also award two $1,000 scholarships to Nolensville-area senior high school students, and help to raise money for local nonprofits and charities.
Buttercup Festival organizer Debbie Suttmiller said that the goal of the festival has always been to bring awareness to the historic district and it's merchants, but this year is especially important.
“I’m really excited that it’s going to happen because a lot of the people who do this make their livelihood from selling these homemade goods,” Suttmiller said. “There’s a lot of new people in Nolensville who are going to get out and really experience Nolensville.”
While Williamson County's mask mandate has expired, organizers are still taking efforts to promote public health with the addition of hand sanitizing stations, adding that layout of the festival should allow for social distancing, and people are welcome to wear masks.
Lawn chairs are also welcome while sitting back and enjoying music and food, and organizers plan to have handicap parking and shuttles to transport attendees from locations across town. More details will be released in April.
More information about the festival can be found here.
