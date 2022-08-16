Ebenezer United Methodist Church is hosting its annual community fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 10.
From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nolensvillians can stop by for a delicious fish dinner organized by the men of the church. Dinner plates cost $12 and come with two choices of fish, spaghetti, coleslaw or white beans, and dessert. Fish sandwiches are available upon request.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is located at 101 King St., Nolensville, TN 37135.
For more information about the event, call 615-776-2041.
