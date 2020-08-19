Arrington Fire and Rescue reported a busy day on Tuesday with several serious motor vehicle crashes.
According to a department Facebook post, AFR and Williamson Fire-Rescue were dispatched to Interstate 840 around 6:20 a.m. for a serious single-vehicle rollover crash.
Crews arrived to find four injured people, one of whom was ejected from the vehicle. One patient was in critical condition and was transported by a Williamson Medical Center ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
At approximately 10:07 a.m. AFR crews responded to a two-vehicle crash where they found both vehicles, one of which was a dump truck, on their side.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies were the first on scene where they found the driver of the dump truck trapped in the cab.
Crews extricated the driver who was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by way of a Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter with unknown injuries.
