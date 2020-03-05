Arrington Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-840 on Wednesday evening after a car left the roadway and rolled over.
According to a AFR Facebook post, crews responded to the crash as approximately 5:37 p.m. and assisted the unidentified driver who was transported to a local hospital by a Williamson Medical Center EMS ambulance with unknown injuries.
The cause of the crash has not been released, but according to the post, this was the fifth call for the department on Wednesday and the third motor vehicle crash of the day.
