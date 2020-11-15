The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, Arrington Fire and Rescue and Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Waterbridge Drive just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
According to NVFD, crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from front side of the multi-story home
According to AFR, the home had zero-visibility inside where firefighters eventually found the fire inside of the walls and under the home of the floor, although the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation by the Williamson County Fire Marshal’s Office.
At one point a "mayday" call was issued after an unidentified firefighter fell through the floor of the home before he was rescued by other firefighters.
According to NVFD Chief Adam Spencer, that firefighter sustained "very minor burns" to his neck, and was treated and released by EMS on scene.
No one else was injured in the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.