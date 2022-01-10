Art Helps Cancer, a Nolensville-based nonprofit that helps support cancer patients and their families, will kick off the 2022 Art From The Heart auction online next week.
The fundraiser features dozens of visual art like painting and photographs and 3D art pieces such as pottery from local artisans, with online bidding taking place from Jan. 18-30. There is also a chance for bidders to see the pieces in person and meet organizers and artists at Nolensville's Happenchance Social Lounge from Jan 18-22.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's event and prompted organizers to move this year's event from the silent auction model to the online auction.
The organization uses the event as the primary way to fund its services for local cancer patients and their families. These include meal preparation, house cleaning, lawn care and transportation to and from treatments.
"We help them with their day-to-day needs that they may have to get their minds off the cancer and the worry of that," Chairperson Anna Hill said of the Art Helps Cancer's mission in 2020.
More information about Art Helps Cancer, including how to make direct donations to the organization, can be found here.
