The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all areas of life in Williamson County, but one group of artists aren’t letting the challenges keep them down.
In February the Artist Community Theatre will presented a production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Historic Nolensville School just before the pandemic shut down or severely impacted all businesses and organizations throughout the spring.
Those impacts included the cancellation of a scheduled production during the summer but now they have returned with new energy to keep the arts alive even in the face of unprecedented challenges.
ACT owner Debbie Shannon said in a phone call that they were able to hold their latest production, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, by implementing health and safety measures such as social distancing, the use of masks, temperature checks and operating at half-capacity.
“It went really well considering the COVID restrictions and things like that, came out and supported it and we had about 200 people in attendance overall,” Shannon said.
The Wizard of Oz was postponed four times and now the troupe is hoping to perform the play in the fall of 2021 as well as possibly another production in the summer, and making It’s a Wonderful Life a holiday tradition next Christmas.
“We would love to have some business support, so businesses who have a heart for the arts, who would like to give in donations or help with things like storage needs or sets, lighting or helping financially, those would be a big help since we’ve lost two major shows due to COVID,” Shannon said. “We still have bills that fly in every month.”
Shannon said that community support is also crucial with people attending shows and supporting their actors and crew in bringing live theater to Nolensville.
“Nolensville has been great,” Shannon said. “Nolensville has been amazing and we just want to continue to have it as our home.”
Shannon said that they’re also exploring other opportunities including online productions, which they have done once before, as well as exploring the opportunities to find more rehearsal and performance spaces.
“We’re just trying different things so we can stay afloat,” Shannon said.
