Artist Community Theatre will present The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Historic Nolensville School.
Tickets are on sale now for the classic C.S. Lewis tale of the magical world of Narnia, with the production opening on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. with more shows scheduled for Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., FEb. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on March 1 at 3:30 p.m.
Rehearsals are underway for the production, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Tickets are available $15 for an adult, $12 for students or adults 65-years-old or older and $10 for children aged 5 to 9-years-old. Tickets purchased at the door will have an additional $3 charge.
Due to the intensity of the production, ACT requests no children under 5-years-old in the audience.
Tickets are available for purchase at artistcommunitytheatre.com.
