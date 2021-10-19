Artist Community Theatre will kick off their newest production, “The Wizard of Oz,” on Wednesday evening.
The production has been delayed four times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is now debuting at the Nolensville Historic School Oct 20-23 and Oct 27-30, with all showtimes at 7:30 p.m. and doors at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.
On Tuesday evening, the troupe held a dress rehearsal for friends and family, at first transporting them to Kansas before bringing them along to the magical world of Oz.
“We were already into rehearsals when everything shut down,” ACT owner and director Debbie Shannon said. “We finally said, let’s just go for it and get it in the books.”
The cast of 30 is split between 15 adult and 15 student actors, including Alexandra Bright as Dorothy, Ximena Lindsey as the Wicked Witch of the West, Eric Crawford as The Wizard, Nathan Fink as the Tinman, Aaron Walls as the Cowardly Lion and Larry Mallek as the Scarecrow.
“Nolensville has been very good to us and we’re just hoping that they come out and take that chance with us,” Shannon said. “During COVID it’s been very difficult, we’ve lost five shows, so we’re just hoping that everybody will see the benefit of coming to support young people in our community.”
