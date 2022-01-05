Update (8 p.m. 1/7/22): The photo walk has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 15, due to inclimate weather.
Original Story:
The Artist Guild of Nolensville will host a photo walk on Saturday for local photographers, painters or any creatively curious person of any skill or experience level.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. with registration at 9:30 a.m. and is free to all AGN members and $10 for non-members.
The group will meet at the Nolensville ballpark pavilion located at 2310 Nolensville Park Road and will concluded around noon.
"We just encourage everyone to shoot what makes them happy... landscapes, textures, portraits, abstracts, etc," AGN said in a news release, adding that this year's walks will honor the late Nolensville photographer Sue Henry.
More information about the Artist Guild of Nolensville can be found here.
