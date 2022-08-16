The Artist Guild of Nolensville, formed in mid-2021, continues to make its presence known and felt throughout the local community.
From its debut at the Broken Wheel Festival at Mill Creek Brewery to hosting painting classes for locals and numerous exhibitions, the guild has worked hard to bring creativity and cultivate community through its work.
One of their recurring events, the photo walk, explores parts of the Nolensville community and gives residents a chance to photograph the town they love so much.
The walks are for anyone and everyone—photographers, painters, amateurs and professionals—who want to enjoy Nolensville’s outdoor beauty.
This Saturday, Aug. 20, the photo walk will take place at Melissa Thomas’s family farm. Those attending should meet at the farm at 7 a.m. for a brief discussion before the walk. All in attendance should park at 9595 Clovercroft Road.
“This farm is another Nolensville treasure with beautiful old barns, butterflies, flowers, rolling hills and more! We hope you’ll join us,” an Artist Guild of Nolensville member said in a Facebook post.
Participation is free for guild members and $10 for non-members.
The Artist Guild of Nolensville Gallery is located at 9927 D. Sam Donald Court, Nolensville, TN 37135.
