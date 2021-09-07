Nolensville's Broken Wheel Festival returns this weekend with food, music, crafts and more.
The annual festival will take place from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, outside of Mill Creek Brewing Company with dozens of food trucks, craft vendors, a kid zone and live entertainment on two stages by The World Turning Band, The Live Fleetwood Mac Experience and Swamp Music, A Tribute Band to the Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Graham Bauer, Brian Desveaux, Jaren Lagore and Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties.
General Admission tickets are available for $15 (kids for $3) and VIP tickets are $75 which includes exclusive stage-front viewing areas, VIP tent with shade, special tastings and tent events.
This year's event will continue to benefit RoundUp For Nolensville, a non-profit that provides assistance for goods and services such as clothing, medical expenses, housing and transportation assistance, school necessities and food (in partnership with the Nolensville Food Pantry) for Nolensville residence in need by rounding up rounding up purchases to the next dollar.
Unlike previous years, this year will also honor frontline heroes including first responders, healthcare workers and teachers, with the first 100 frontline heroes who arrive with their work identification cards to receive free goodie bags.
The event will also feature a moment of silence at 7:46 p.m. in memory of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack which will be observed across the county, state and country on Saturday.
Tickets will only be sold in advance and can be purchased online here.
This is due in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which will result in other public health and safety measures including sanitizing stations and no self-serve food in the VIP area.
Organizers also encourage attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing where appropriate and possible.
Festival organizer and RoundUp Nolensville board member Corinne Morse said in a phone call that RoundUP Nolensville is committed to continuing to help families and individuals in need within the greater Nolensville community even as life has become a little stranger and more strained over the past year.
"People don't stop having tragedies," Morse said. "Someone has a house fire or someone has a child that needs help and they can't afford it or they're working two jobs because they were out of work last year and they can't afford tires for their car but they have to drive their kids around and they're a single mother, those are the things that we're trying to help with...The needs have shifted to more essential needs."
While the festival will have a kids zone, Summit Sports Center will be offering a parent's night out special to keep kids safe and entertained from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
More information about the Broken Wheel Festival can be found here, and Mill Creek Brewing Company is located at 2008 Johnson Industrial Boulevard in Nolensville.
