As Nolensville continues to celebrate Farmers Market Appreciation Week, the town has multiple offerings for locals to enjoy that will help support vendors as well as some of Nolensville’s most loved restaurants.
Through Saturday, Aug. 13, Nolensvillians can enjoy The Buy The Farm Burger at Brothers’ Burger Joint in partnership with the Nolensville Farmers Market. The burgers feature fried eggs sourced from Gannon Farm and fried green tomatoes from Burns Farm with a side of truffle fries from Galena Garlic Company.
On Thursday and Friday, locals can head to Barrel and Roll for Sweetwater Jam’s mixed berry jam with cheesecake ice cream.
Happenchance Social has been using local ingredients all week in celebration, including Circle W Angus Farms watermelons, Pinky’s Micros LLC’s cilantro microgreens and Galena Garlic Company’s coriander for the Watermelon Crawl cocktail.
On Friday night, Pork Bell Farmhouse will have a salmon special from Virgin Bay Seafood of Nashville. It will feature a sweet corn succotash using produce from Circle W Angus Farms, Spring Oak Farm cherry tomatoes and zucchini from Walker Produce.
Of course, to round out the week, locals can also head to the Nolensville Farmers Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to pick up local produce and specialty items.
For more information, go to http://www.nolensvillefarmersmarket.com or call 615-967-6765.
