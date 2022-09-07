It’s almost time to celebrate Tennessee apple season.
Nolensville will hold its second annual Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Morning Glory Orchard.
Morning Glory Orchard and Nashville Craft BevCo are joining together for the event this year to provide locals with an assortment of freshly picked Tennessee apples, slushies, Morning Glory Orchard’s Hard Apple Cider, non-alcoholic ciders, pastries, preserves, butters, ice cream, local produce and more.
There will be over 50 vendors to shop from, five food trucks, a kid zone, corn hole, dip painting, fall photo-ops and mini orchard tours.
Admission is free and there is free parking as well as free shuttles from The Church at Nolensville. On-site parking is $10 (cash only). The event is pet friendly.
Morning Glory Orchard is located at 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
