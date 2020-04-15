Better Nolensville, the citizen-led effort to change the town government structure, has been working towards their goal of 3,000 signatures to advance the move to the next stage of being on the ballot on Election Day.
In February Alderman Derek Adams, a vocal supporter of the movement who publicly suggest a change in government on Feb. 11, along with Nolensville resident and Treasurer of the Williamson County Republican Party Robert Verell, filed the paperwork with the Williamson County Election Commission to begin the process.
The initiative was also championed by the group in an open letter to the Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen and citizens in March.
Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander said in a February BOMA work session that the idea of changing the town's structure had been discussed behind closed doors for several years.
According to a Facebook post, the group submitted 1,411 signatures to the election commission on Tuesday and are continuing to collect signatures from taxpayers until they meet their goal of 3,000 or more.
The group is aiming for at least 3,000 signatures to make sure that they safely cross the 33% threshold of registered voters in town that is required for the referendum to make it to the ballot in November.
The collection of signatures began on March 10 after the election commission accepted the petition’s language but since then, the town of Nolensville and the entire world has changed due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic that was declared by the World Heath Organization on March 11.
In light of the unprecedented public health crisis, the group moved from collecting signatures throughout town at specific locations or canvasing neighborhoods to holding drive-through style locations and now utilizing paper door hangers or forms that can be printed off and mailed to the group.
Nolensville citizen Daniel Hadaway who manages the group's website and social media account, said that they are taking steps to make sure that the forms that are collected are safely processed.
To accomplish that, the group is storing the petitions long enough to allow any traces of the coronavirus to die before handling them and making sure that the door hangers are handled with gloves and kept in clean environments.
These are challenges that Hadaway said the group was not expecting when they set out in their civic mission.
“We like everybody have been affected by the fact that we have to get wet signatures on these petitions and we can’t physically interact with people at all right now,” Hadaway said. “So we’ve been trying to adapt as best we can and we are really happy with where we’re at so far considering all the hurdles we've had to jump over."
Hadaway said that the group has about 10 core members but has seen a large amount of support from citizens over the past month, adding that most of the opposition seems to have come directly from BOMA.
He also argued that the dissatisfaction that has been voiced by citizens on everything from developments to roads and the general future of the town is too important to not address immediately.
“I think everyone that I know who are the most fired up about this and are demanding that things change, it’s because they love this place so much,” Hadaway said. “I think the reason that we’re so fired up is because we think that there’s still time to do something about this. We only get one chance — for example to make Greenbrook North, it’s up there now, it’s not coming down — and there are decisions like that being made everyday within the current system without the oversight and checks and balances that need to be done.
"That’s one of the reasons why when people say, ‘Well, why can’t we wait a couple of years on this? Why can’t we spend more time?’ Well, we’ve actually been researching this for a while but also it’s too important. This ship is sailing everyday on a lot things that we can’t take back.”
The proposed change would restructure the town government and dramatically reduced the power and responsibility of the mayor in favor for a full-time Town Manager who would have more power and responsibility in managing the day-to-day operations of the town.
According to Better Nolensville's website the proposed change says that the mayor would retain both a voice and a vote on the board but would not have a veto power.
"The board of commissioners have the power to add additional mayoral responsibilities by passing an ordinance to such effect," the website reads. "If the board so chooses, they can pass a referendum to allow the citizens of Nolensville to have a popular vote for the mayor. That would reduce the number of commissioners from 5 to 4, and that mayor seat would serve as the fifth commissioner. The duties and responsibilities do not change between an appointed mayor and a mayor elected by the people."
The group's website also details more specifics of the proposed change, including the powers of the board and questions and concerns about existing ordinances, employees and taxes.
The topic of the future of the town government has been a contentious one since the issue became public in February.
On April 8, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen held an online work session that included representatives from the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) which, according to their website, serves as a resource for cities, towns and state agencies on municipal services and issues in Tennessee.
The question of the cost of restructuring was brought up in the meeting, with Adams citing the election commission and saying that Better Nolensville would pay approximately $1,000 for the petition to be processed, and if the referendum were to pass, then the town would pay an estimated $12,000 to cover the cost of the special election.
Other questions and concerns were discussed in the meeting, including the specifics of terminating and adopting of a charter. Some BOMA members voiced dissatisfaction about the call to adopt a new charter instead of attempting to modify the current government structure.
"I just want to fix the charter we've got right now and everybody do what's right and agree on it," Alderman Larry Felts said. "I don't think throwing it out the door and a coup taking over trying to run the town is the way to do it. I think that we take the charter we've got and the information that we've got today, work with it, put it into an ordinance and into resolutions and I think the whole board together can work it out."
Nolensville Town Attorney Bob Notestine brought up concerns with the process in the work session where he said that the process is neither simple nor clear on all of the details.
Adams admitted in the past that changing a town’s charter and government structure is a rare event with its own challenges, one that Williamson County Election Administrator Chad Gray said he couldn’t remember happening in the county.
The group has fiercely defended their positions on social media, issuing a statement about the BOMA work session on Facebook in which they called the meeting a "nearly three-hour attempt to discredit our citizen-led effort - into which BOMA has no say."
While the May 24 deadline for the required signatures is fast approaching, the movement to change the town's government structure maintains that its efforts are not done to spite any of the current elected officials.
