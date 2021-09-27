Much has been written about Nolensville’s historical elementary school, which was built in 1937.
Since 2009, through the efforts of the Nolensville Historical Society, the school serves as a fascinating museum, filled with items that reflect the town of Nolensville’s past and present. An original school room offers a reminder of what classrooms once looked like. The gymnasium and cafeteria of the old school are available for rental.
A great deal has already been written about the elementary school’s exciting history. If you’d like to know more, read this link: https://bit.ly/3o6ZhQ9.
Michelle Jenkins, the museum’s director, recently outlined the museum's most-critical needs.
“We always need volunteers,” she said. “We need folks who are willing to help us keep our museum clean, copy documents, do report writing, and help us revamp exhibits from time to time. Help with grounds keeping would be wonderful too.”
Volunteers get a lot out of the experience.
“It’s the perfect opportunity to save our towns history for future generations. It’s also a great way to connect with people and really become part of the town,” she said. “Police Chief Roddy Parker brings every new officer here to learn about the town they are protecting."
Another priority Jenkins mentioned is the desire for new items of historical value — especially from families who have roots in Nolensville.
“If it pertains to Nolensville, we want it,” she said. “While I hate to turn anything away, if the artifact is a replica, we can’t use it."
The passage of time, of course, is always a concern when it comes to preserving documents. According to a New York Times regional news article, 80 percent of newsprint has an expected life of less than 50 years. Jenkins is well aware of the risk.
“We can really use archival equipment to help us preserve newspapers and other paper documents for future generations. Eventually these things deteriorate and it would be a shame to lose them,” she said.
On a quick tour, you can see the 1937 Kitchen, the 4-H History Room, the Nolensville Sports Hall of Fame exhibit, which was complete with old uniforms with Nolensville emblazoned on the baseball jerseys.
A new museum brochure to be placed at highway rest stops throughout Tennessee to help bring traffic to the museum. They also plan to work on building Historical Society membership. New publications are also high on the list for Jenkins.
“We have put many of our historical newspaper items into one book. In fact, the Historical Society already has six books filled with specific family histories, as well as church and business details,” she said.
“Flooding is also always uppermost in our minds. We are in a floodplain, after all. We have had some flooding, as much as eighteen inches recently. We need to raise as many exhibits as possible off the floor.”
Finally, more fundraising is critical to their success. Currently, people can visit the museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the first Saturday of each month, free of charge. The Nolensville Historical Society funds the museum through gift shop purchases and with various events.
On the weekend of Oct. 23 and 24, the Society will sponsor an historical tour, Experience Nolensville Then and Now. The tour will include historic homes and churches. Tickets are $25 each at the door and two for $40 on line.
Nolensville is a rapidly growing town, but it is determined not to leave its history behind.
