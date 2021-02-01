Current cardholders of the Williamson County Public Library can now enjoy AncestryLibrary Edition remotely for a limited time.
AncestryLibrary Edition is one of the most important genealogical collections available today, according to a press release. It has unparalleled coverage of the United States and the United Kingdom, including census, vital, church, court and immigration records, as well as record collections from Canada, Europe, Australia and other areas of the world.
Due to COVID-19, ProQuest, along with Ancestry.com, has made this resource available to WCPL library patrons. At this time, they have guaranteed remote access to AncestryLibrary will be available through March 31, but access could be extended depending on conditions in the U.S.
Getting started is simple, according to the release. Go to the WCPL website, then log in to “My Account.” Click on “Ancestry” and start searching from home. Should you have any problems logging on, or questions about using AncestryLibrary, call the Special Collections/Genealogy Department at 615-595-1246 (ext. 1)or send an e-mail: [email protected].
