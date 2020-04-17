Summit announced Deni Ismailovic as its new girls soccer coach on Friday morning.
He was introduced to the players and parents Thursday night on a Zoom video conference.
Coach Deni, as he prefers to be called, brings over 16 years of coaching experience at the club level, where he has won eight Division 1 state championships, four regional league titles and one national league championship, per the school's release.
Ismailovic has had numerous players go on to play at the collegiate level.
“We are excited about the future of our girls soccer program under the leadership of Coach Deni,” Summit assistant principal Greg Glass said in an email.
“He is widely respected in the club soccer community and after he shared his vision for our program in a meeting with Mrs. (Sarah) Lamb, Summit Executive Principal, Athletic Director Chad Kirby and myself, we felt he was the best choice for our girls soccer program.”
Summit went 6-10-1 overall 0-5 in District 12-AAA last season.
Ismailovic is a patrol sergeant with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
He and his family are Spring Hill residents.
