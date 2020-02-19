The Diocese of Nashville and Holy Family Catholic Church announced the purchase of 166 acres in Nolensville that could see the construction of a new parish and schools starting in 2021.
According to the Holy Family Catholic Church's website, the purchase was made possible from a collaborative effort between the parish of Holy Family and the Diocese of Nashville that was finalized on Jan. 24.
The $4.2 million purchase was funded funded by two anonymous families who gave $3.2 million with the remaining $1 million invested by the Diocese.
According to the website, the size and the location of the property could be used to build a new parish and school and "provides long-range “campus” potential for future expansion, including the possible development for a middle school, high school, and other facilities to serve Catholic community needs."
The property is located at 7668 Nolensville Road, 4 miles south of Nolensville and three miles north of I-840.
According to the website, The Holy Family saw a need for the property as populations continue to grow throughout Middle Tennessee, with a reported 2,800 registered families, and an average 20 new families every month. The website also notes that approximately 400 of the church's families live within a 15-minute drive of the new property.
