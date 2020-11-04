Nolensville Town Manager Donald Anthony announced his resignation on Wednesday after taking on the role earlier this year.
A short resignation letter was submitted to the Board of Commissioners which gave no reason for his departure, but added that it would become effective at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2021.
In an email to the Home Page Anthony explained his decision citing a more demanding personal life.
"When I signed on as Town Administrator back in early June, it was with the intention of helping the Town through its transition. I feel good about the role I've played in helping stabilize things in Town Hall and getting the new government up and running," Anthony said.
"I am looking forward to seeing Nolensville grow and achieve great things with the new Board and a new Town Manager," Anthony added.
Shortly after the announcement all five commissioners issued a joint statement where they expressed disappointment in Anthony's resignation,
"Donald had already proven himself to be a great leader during this transition to a new government, and we appreciate all of the hard work he put in during his time as our Town Planner and Town Manager," the Town Commission letter reads.
The Board will now take up the task of finding a replacement over the next two months.
Anthony joined the town as Planning Director in Oct. 2019 and was later hired as the Town Administrator this summer before the town's government changed after a historic vote.
At that point Anthony became the Town Manager, which is essentially the same role as Town Administrator but with more responsibility and power within the government.
Anthony replaced former Town Administrator Scott Collins who left the job after just a month.
The Town Commission will meet on Thursday where the issue of hiring a new Town Manager is expected to be addressed.
