Ebenezer United Methodist Church will host a children’s coat giveaway on Saturday, March 21.
The Coats for Kids event is sponsored by Ebenezer United Methodist Men and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open to children aged 7 to 15 years old.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is located at 101 King Street in Nolensville.
For more information contact Valerie Anderson at 615-776-2041.
