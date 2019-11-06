Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Matthew 25 invites the public to join them for their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The dinner will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church is located at 101 King St. in Nolensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.