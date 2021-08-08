Nolensville's Ebenezer United Methodist Church was honored with a historical marker on Saturday, recognizing the history and impact of the church and congregation that will soon celebrate their 152 homecoming.
The event drew dozens of community members and featured remarks by Ebenezer UMC Pastor James Scruggs, Williamson County Commissioner for the Fifth District Beth Lothers, Hanyes Chapel Pastor Kimi Brown, Williamson County Historical Association Historian Rick Warwick, Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church Pastor Jason Mikel, Lamont Claybrooks, Ebenezer UMC member and Church Historian Jessie Brown and District Superintendent of the Harpeth River District Reverend Allen Black.
The event also saw several members of the church lead the group in singing "What a Fellowship."
The metal marker stands just to the right of the church's parking lot and gives a historical account of the founding of the church.
"In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, we consecrate this historical marker as a reminder of the history of the Ebenezer United Methodist Churc," Pastor Scruggs said, while former Ebenezer UMC Pastor John D. Alexander and Pastor Mikel removed a white covering to unveil the marker.
More information about Ebenezer UMC can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.