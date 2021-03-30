Nolensville's Ebenezer United Methodist Church will host a free meal pickup on Saturday, April 17.
The event will take place from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and will allow attendees to pick up a hot meal.
The event is sponsored by the Matthew 25 Ministry, and Ebenezer UMC is located at 101 King Street in Nolensville.
More information about Ebenezer UMC can be found here.
