About 400 acres are slated for residential development right around the corner from Nolensville First Baptist Church.
Murfreesboro-based Site Engineering Consultants has been pulling utility permits to rely on Nashville’s Metro Water Services for water and a sewer extension to a proposed subdivision slated for 9621 Clovercroft Road in Nolensville. The project is expected to develop 399 acres for a neighborhood consisting of 305 individual lots. The imminent neighborhood is referred to as Mosley Farms.
SEC’s point man on the civil engineering front for the project is Rob Molchan, a seasoned landscape architect and land planner who has worked with SEC for eight and a half years. In securing the permit, he and SEC acted on behalf of a Ronald E. Cox of Murfreesboro.
The 305 lots that comprise the development include 138 single-family lots, including 83 estate lots. The project will also erect 45 row homes and 80 condo units. Of the latter, 48 units will be part of 12 condo buildings that each hold four units apiece, and another 20 units will make up four buildings that each consist of five condos. There will remain 12 more units in two or three buildings.
In total, the development will provide over 260 dwelling units. The estate homes at Mosley Farms are being designed by Hodges Architecture. The average lot size does little to reflect what the estate homes here will be like as the developer intends to engineer lots in sizes and shapes that are adapted to the topography of the land.
The row homes will be juxtaposed with a market square of sorts, which is intended to lease its spaces to businesses that do not reflect national brands. The emphasis on the hyper-local nature of the marketplace means that how it is developed will have to depend on what businesses come to the development. This is also expected to make the Mosley Farms community more exclusive with its retail seemingly unique to the development itself.
The Mosley Farms site sits in close proximity to the proposed 277-acre, mixed-use Four Springs development. The Four Springs plan already drew considerable concern from nearby residents for what they perceived to be its threat to the serenity of a preexisting neighborhood of some 86 homes on Clovercroft.
Mayor Derek Adams has remarked that the massive project would be expected to bring thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue to the already rapidly growing town, but Nolensville provided an extensive list of concerns for the developers to meet. The project has not appeared on an agenda for the Planning Commission or for the Board of Commissioners in the last two months.
