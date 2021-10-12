1
The Nolensville Historical Society is hosting a tour of Nolensville's historic homes, churches and museum in the two-day Experience Nolensville: Then and Now tour.

The self-guided tour will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, and from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 24, and will include stops at the Historic Nolensville School and Museum, Morton-Brittain House, Nolen House (Sunday only,) A Homeplace Bed & Breakfast, Nolensville First United Methodist Church, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Stearns House, Brittain House, T.C. Ozment House and Mill Creek Church of Christ.

The tour will cost $25 per ticket, with an online-only special of two tickets for $40 which can be purchased here.

The Experience Nolensville: Then and Now tour will use the funds for the continued restoration efforts for the Morton-Brittain Home.

"We want to transport visitors inside these historic places to the town’s past, as they come and enjoy the unique shops and eateries in Nolensville today," Experience Nolensville: Then and Now committee member and Williamson County Commissioner Beth Lothers said. "Many historic structures have been repurposed as thriving businesses that are accessible as well. Some of our most committed preservation supporters are new Tennessee residents. People who travel, or have lived other places seem to recognize the value of retaining architectural cultural heritage and understand the documented economic benefit of historic districts and preservation."
 
Lothers says the old and the new thrive together, and "perhaps that is what community is all about."

The Experience Nolensville: Then and Now committee is part of the Nolensville Historical Society, and the two-day event is sponsored by former Williamson County Commissioner Judy Hayes, Tommy Dugger of Dugger Realty, Nathan Turbeville of State Farm Insurance, Pam Lewis of PLA Media and Tower Bank.

More information can be found here.