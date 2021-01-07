Job openings for first responder and other public service positions are open across Williamson County.
FRANKLIN
The City of Franklin is currently hiring firefighters with an application deadline of Feb. 1.
According to the city, no prior firefighting or emergency medical experience or certification is required, as the Franklin Fire Department will provide paid training and certification.
More information about the position including salary and other job requirements can be found here.
BRENTWOOD
The City of Brentwood is hiring both firefighters and police officers, with firefighter exams scheduled for March and police officer exam dates to be determined.
More information about those positions including salary and other job requirements can be found here.
NOLENSVILLE
The Town of Nolensville is also hiring police officers and is also hiring their first municipal fire captains after the fire department was established in November.
Nolensville is accepting applications until Jan. 27 for the three fire captain positions, and more information about all of Nolensville's job openings can be found here.
COUNTY
The Williamson County Government is hiring for a variety of positions including for a 911 dispatcher and deputy sheriff.
More information about the county's job openings can be found here.
The City of Fairview is also hiring both police officers and firefighters, while Spring Hill is hiring multiple positions including a city planner.
More information about Fairview's job openings can be found here while Spring Hill's job openings can be found here.
Lastly, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently accepting applications for the June 2021 Trooper Cadet Class until Feb. 2.
More information about the State Trooper job opportunity and other job openings with the state government can be found here.
