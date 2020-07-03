With Independence Day celebrations across the county impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people are relying on their own fireworks displays including some neighborhoods who are pooling resources to put on shows that could rival the professional events that have since been canceled, all good news for fireworks dealers.
One of those dealers is Phat Phil's Extreme Fireworks which is the only local family-owned and operated fireworks business who have a large white tent on Nolensville Road in Brentwood just outside of the Nolensville town limits.
The family run business has been a staple of Independence Day celebrations for 17 years and this year they said that they've seen business continue to grow, especially noting the influx of customers looking to provide impressive shows for their neighborhoods.
Two of their workers are 27-year-old redhead twins Robby and Jake Adkisson whose have been helping out the family business since they were 12.
"My parents started the business in 2004 and we were heavily involved then and they got us the training and getting knowledge about all the fireworks. We go to all the shows and any instructional videos that we can watch to better help the customer, we've been a part of that since the beginning," Robby Adkisson said.
Adkisson said that they have approximately 300 items for sale that offer a variety of brilliant (and loud) fun for the holiday, adding that some of their most popular items are the 500 gram cake fireworks that give the professional show feel while safe enough to use at home.
Adkisson said that the pandemic hasn't really slowed business, and although they are trying to practice social distancing in the tent and using plexiglass to separate customers from employees at checkout, they are seeing an influx of purchases for smaller group shows to supplement the loss of larger events normally put on by towns and cities.
"We're getting a lot more folks because the shows are cancelled and they're putting together smaller neighborhood shows and they're putting their money together to buy in bulk," Adkisson said.
Nolensville, Brentwood, Franklin and Nashville all made the decision to cancel their professional displays out of health and safety concerns around crowd size.
One of those neighborhoods that is trying to keep the celebration going is Nolensville's Bent Creek who for the past three years have been shooting off fireworks every Fourth of July in a neighborhood cul de sac.
Resident Audie Sheridan said in a phone call that the community-led celebration started out with just a few residents in 2018 and has grown into a tradition that sees a neighborhood cookout, a water slide and an estimated $2,400 worth of fireworks from smaller rockets and sparkling items to larger mortar setups for a show that should be able to be seen throughout the neighborhood.
"People were more energetic about it this year because we've all been cooped up in the house," Sheridan said. "We want to do a good job and set off a show that's fun for people and we've got enough fuse and hopefully enough fireworks to last for about half an hour."
While COVID-19 means that Independence Day celebrations will be a little different in 2020, the night is sure to be illuminated by citizens across the county.
With the holiday comes safety concerns surrounding the use of at-home fireworks, something that fire departments like the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department and the National Safety Council have addressed to help citizens have the best and safest celebration possible.
According to the NSC, in 2017, eight people died and over 12,000 were injured and required medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents.
Fireworks also start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires.
NVFD said in a Facebook post that they will have firefighters on duty on Saturday, but they urge residents to use caution and good judgement during their celebrations.
