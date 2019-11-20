Williamson Inc. along with Nolensville government and business leaders welcomed First Citizens National Bank during a grand opening celebration on Monday.
Community Bank President Andrew Jennings described the branch as a community bank that wants to serve the community, adding that this is the fourth branch in Williamson County for the bank that started in Dyersburg, Tennessee in 1889.
Dozens of people including Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander and several town aldermen attended the ribbon cutting celebration which included four provided by Martin’s BBQ Joint.
"We had great support from the town of Nolensville which was great to see," Jennings said. "People are moving here, the population is growing like crazy, but also the town is so supportive of businesses coming here."
First Citizens National Bank will also host Williamson Inc's Nolensville Business Mixer on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
First Citizens National Bank is located at 7116 Nolensville Road. More information about First Citizens National Bank can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.