History could be looming for both the Summit and Nolensville football teams.
The Spartans and Knights are staring in uncharted waters in the state quarterfinals, with a win Friday night propelling each to the state semis.
Neither program has ever made it that far in their respective playoff races, and of course, neither has ever been to Cookeville to represent Williamson County.
They've both had stellar seasons, and both could stand to keep that success going in a major way.
Can either team make it to post-Thanksgiving football?
For Nolensville, a surprise road thumping of Livingston Academy has made us all wonder if the Knights have found that second gear that tends to play off dividends for football teams in November.
The school itself is fresh off a volleyball state title and girls soccer state runner-up plaque, so could the football team be next?
They'll host DeKalb County, who got the best of Marshall County last week.
Marshall Co. beat Nolensville, but that Knights team seems to have found its second wind. DeKalb will have their hands full for what's sure to be an electric Nolensville atmosphere.
QB Ryder Galardi will have a lot on his shoulders, but he's got Tim Coutras to lean on. The two connected twice in their road win last Friday, hinting more could be in store there.
The Nolensville defense will need to be on its toes as well. They've played outstanding football in the playoffs, so leaning on the home crowd to make it hard for DeKalb will be instrumental to fuel their defensive momentum.
Coutras also will have a big role there to keep his turnover-happy ways going. CJ Ware and Dan Rickert lead the pass rush.
Can Nolensville win a last home game for 2019 and head on the road to push for Cookeville? We'll see soon enough.
For Summit, the team will face a very similar situation as it faced last week.
One of its two losses this regular season came to Page without Destin Wade, and its other loss came to Shelbyville Central without a fully healthy Destin Wade.
This time around, Wade is ready to go, and Summit hasn't lost a game yet when he's under center and completely able to tap into his ability.
His brother Keaten Wade has provided a stirring counter in the run game, George Odimegwu is always a factor on offense and the stingy defense is not allowing many points this postseason, even when opponents are hosting (14 vs. Gallatin, 3 vs. Page).
The Spartans face a Golden Eagles team that only lost to Page in the regular season in a coin flip of a finish. Duke commit Gary Smith leads a ferocious front on defense.
It'll be fascinating to see how this one goes. Summit might muster enough in their return to Shelbyville, who trounced the Spartans in the first matchup.
We could see both Nolensville and Summit with happy faces heading into the semifinals. It'd be history-making happiness for both teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.