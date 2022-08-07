Former Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander has died, according to a statement from town government.
Alexander moved to Nolensville in 1999 and served on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen from 2004 until 2020, when the town’s charter and form of government changed. He served the last 10 years of his public service career as mayor.
“Mr. Alexander chose to devote his retirement years to public service,” the town said in a social media post. “He played an integral role in each major project and development that occurred in what became an award-winning town.
"As Mayor of Nolensville, Alexander initiated the town’s first Public Works facility, the first historic district concept plan for revitalization and the largest road project to date with the widening and multimodal trail installation on Sunset Road.
"Quality residential communities were planned and developed during his many years of service and Alexander ensured that trail connectivity continued throughout Nolensville," the post continued. "The Nolensville Recreation Center, discussed for many years, became a reality in 2015 under his leadership in partnering with Williamson County.”
“Even after his diagnosis, Alexander quietly underwent treatment without missing a day at Town Hall. In his 16 years of public service to the Town of Nolensville, Mayor Jimmy Alexander never missed a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.”
Alexander also served previously on the Nolensville Planning Commission, the Williamson County Economic Development Committees and on the Tennessee Municipal League Board.
"Nolensville has lost a true community servant and friend with the loss of Mayor Jimmy Alexander," former Vice Mayor Tommy Dugger said in an email.
"I had the privilege of working with Jimmy as a fellow Alderman as well as working with him as he transitioned to Mayor of Nolensville. Jimmy brought his years of experience in the planning department of Metro Nashville to his work in Nolensville, helping the town to avoid mistakes that were made in Metro.
"Jimmy had a big heart and loved the community of Nolensville and its people and served with honor. Jimmy was a true family man and was happiest when he was spending time with them. He stayed active playing croquet with his sons and ran his first marathon in his 70s. Jimmy continued to serve with dignity after his health diagnosis. He will be missed by all of us in Nolensville."
Added Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker in a social media post: "Mayor Jimmy Alexander gave us our chance to fulfill a dream to be a Chief of Police. The Mayor was my boss but became a friend. I was privileged to continue that relationship after he left office.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.
