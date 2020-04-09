A former English teacher at Nolensville High School is returning to Williamson County Schools as the new principal for Mill Creek Middle School.
Dawn Poole, who has most recently been serving as assistant principal of Rockvale High School in the Rutherford County Schools system, is expected to officially begin her new role July 1.
“I am thrilled to be returning to Nolensville and Williamson County Schools,” Poole said in a news release from WCS. “During my prior tenure at Nolensville High School, I admired and appreciated the close-knit community from which students drew their support.
“Now, as I look forward to working with the students, parents and faculty at Mill Creek Middle School, I do so with an awareness of the tremendous impact that a student’s middle school years has on future successes.”
Poole began her career in education in 1996 as a middle school English/Language Arts teacher in the Paris (Tenn.) Special School District. In addition to teaching middle and high school English, she has 16 years of experience in school administration and instructional leadership at the school and district levels, including five years as principal of Henry County High School.
After relocating with her family to North Carolina, she served as an instructional coach for five years in the Lexington City School System. Poole returned to Tennessee in 2018 and taught at Nolensville High School before being named assistant principal of Rockvale High.
“Dr. Poole is an experienced administrator with a strong understanding of instructional leadership,” WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said. “Her familiarity with the Nolensville community coupled with her compassion for students and families make her the perfect leader for Mill Creek Middle.”
Poole received her Bachelor’s in English Education and Master’s in Secondary Education-Educational Leadership from Murray State University. She earned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Cultural Foundations from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
