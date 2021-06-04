Nolensville’s Oh My Chives Natural Market Co-Op will host a grand opening event on Saturday for its new additions, Cornell Brothers Coffee Espresso Bar and LoKales Juices.
The two additions are joining the award-winning natural market at their location in the Greenbrook North Way shopping center.
The grand opening event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday with free coffee and juice samples, activities for children, a raffle and live music by The Bennett Hall Band as well as performances by Cornell Brothers Coffee Espresso Bar co-owner and singer-songwriter Peter Cornell of Inflatable Soul and Black Market Radio and guitarist Brian Quinn of Candlebox.
According to a news release, the grand opening event will include a food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, and attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good or other non-perishable food item to donate.
The co-op’s other new addition, LoKales Juices, serves raw juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and more.
Peter Cornell said in a phone call that the co-op model is more economically viable for all three businesses and allows customers to get a variety of goods in one place.
That partnership extends to every level of the businesses, with Cornell noting that his success is due in large part to the hard work of his wife and co-owner Amy who has helped to build the business and brand since they moved to Williamson County two years ago.
“Nolensville is a great little community, and I feel like we’re right here on the ground floor of this community that’s just exploding,” Cornell said. “Nolensville, Brentwood and the Nashville-area in general has just embraced us so much since we moved here that it’s just exciting for us to be in a thriving, up-and-coming spot.”
Cornell partnered with a local roaster and will offer coffee in-house as well as selling bags of coffee for customers to make at home, with a portion of the sale of bags benefiting Second Harvest.
The co-op location that houses all three businesses is located at 7332 Nolensville Road, Suite 304, in Nolensville.
