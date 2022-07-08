The advent of two big developments, both anchored by major grocery chains, is contributing to the need for changes on Nolensville Road and Rocky Fork Road.
Town officials have also acknowledged the upticks in commercial activity, residential population and traffic volume for Rocky Fork and Nolensville Roads as a reason to widen Rocky Fork from the town limit all the way to the same intersection at which Village Green is being developed. The widening of Rocky Fork may also involve the construction of a roundabout at its junction with Newsom Lane.
Commissioners are also looking to reduce the speed limit on a lengthy stretch of Nolensville Road due in part to complications with the Village Green development. The Village Green project is developing the land nestled in the crook of Rocky Fork and Nolensville Roads with a mixed-use build including retail and office space, anchored by the much heralded Publix grocery store to feature prominently there. Not far from it and still on Nolensville Road, a future Kroger is also going up in the similarly mixed-use Darcey project. Both will inevitably contribute much to traffic flow in the area.
From a point just south of Rocky Fork and Clovercroft Roads all the way to city limits, Nolensville Road is a busy thoroughfare. Town commissioners have acknowledged the strip as busy enough to present a safety hazard in the area, so the board has resolved to seek a feasibility study on whether or not reducing the speed limit — possibly from 40 mph to 30 mph — might address safety concerns without other complications.
“We’re doing this because of a [Tennessee Department of Transportation] request for the Village Green and the parallel parking,” according to Victor Lay, town manager.
The approved plan proposed, among other things, parallel parking on the private property of the development site. The agency aims to prohibit parallel parking onsite despite having previously approved it.
The right-of-way at this intersection falls within TDOT’s jurisdiction, but since the development plan aims to use private property to allow for parallel parking off the street, the Lay intends to help the developer seek an alternative resolution with TDOT. Commissioner Joel Miller suggested a diagonal parking situation in the June 2 Commission meeting for instance. Lay explained from a traffic engineering standpoint, however, that this might not be preferable depending on how it was handled.
“There’s enough sidewalk space between the building frontages and where the edge of a diagonal parking space would lie to allow for that much space,” Miller said. “Now, there would still be a turn lane, but the turn lane would transfer into a diagonal parking zone for lack of a better word with curb and gutter that would create a boundary between the regular traffic-flowing lane and this area where people can pull into a diagonal and then pull out.”
