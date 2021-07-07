A Hermitage man has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on multiple charges following multi-agency pursuit in March that damaged a Nolensville Police Department SUV.
Tracy Lee Potts, 36, was indicted in June and charged with theft over $60,000, aggravated assault against a first responder with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest while operating a motor vehicle and creating a substantial risk to others, driving under the influence and driving under the influence (.08 percent or greater.)
As previously reported, prosecutors and police alleged that Potts was the driver of a stolen truck out of Nashville that was involved in a pursuit with NPD around 8 a.m. on March 5, 2021.
That pursuit continued into Rutherford County and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, a Williamson County Sheriff's Office helicopter, the use of spike strips and damaged an NPD patrol vehicle.
Potts was arrested shortly after police said that he lost control of the truck and ran into a ditch at the intersection of Fuller Road and Flat Creek Road just off of Highway 31-A near the Marshall County line.
Potts was jailed on a $66,000 bond, and was indicted in June 2020. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1.
