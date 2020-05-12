The Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival has been postponed a second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event that is in its 21st year was originally rescheduled to June 13 in March after the original April date couldn't be held due to the state's restrictions on mass gatherings.
Festival organizers announced the second postponement on Facebook on Tuesday night, opting for a to-be-determined date in September.
