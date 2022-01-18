House of Bread will open their first east coast bakery franchise in Nolensville this spring, also marking the company’s first drive-thru location.
The bakery will be located in the Hillside Center, offering fresh-baked breads, sandwiches and pastries daily, with a bread selection to include Grandma’s White, Honey Wheat and Sourdough.
Also included is a rotating weekly schedule of loaves including Garden Herb, Marble Rye, 9-Grain, Challah, as well as a variety of cheese breads, sweet loaves, muffins, cinnamon rolls and more, including gluten-free and vegan options.
“In addition to the products made in-house, the bakery will partner with farmers and other businesses to feature locally produced goods,” House of Bread Nolensville said in a news release.
“We love Nolensville and we’re looking to leverage our corporate business experience in a way that would allow us to serve our community by fulfilling an unmet need,” Franchise Co-owners Tim and Emily Witcher said in the news release. “It’s not just about baking bread for us, but creating value for customers, suppliers and the community as a whole.”
Witcher said in an email that they are expecting to open in April or May, but the exact date has not been announced at this time.
In the meantime, breadlovers can keep up with future updates on House of Bread Nolensville’s Facebook and Instagram or see the menu online here.
