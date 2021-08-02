Nolensville's Mill Creek Brewery will soon host the town's first Indian Food Festival.
The festival will take place on the lawn of Mill Creek Brewing Company on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring camping chairs and picnic blankets.
The festival will feature a variety of Indian cuisine staples representing both South and North Indian dishes including rice items (biryani), a variety of appetizers and curries, naan bread desserts and more.
Pricing will vary on the item and will be an à la carte menu which will be catered by Amaravati Indian Cuisine which is located in Brentwood.
Members of the Nolensville Police Department and Nolensville Fire and Rescue eat free, and a portion of the proceeds with benefit the Nolensville Food Pantry, a ministry of Providence Baptist Church.
Organizer Satya Srinivas said that he has lived in Nolensville since 2016 and regularly meets neighbors who like Indian food. Nolensville doesn't have an Indian restaurant in town, so Srinivas wanted to share his love of Indian food with his community.
"Indian food, with its hodgepodge of ingredients and intoxicating aromas, is coveted around the world. The labor-intensive cuisine and its mix of spices is more often than not a revelation for those who sit down to eat it for the first time," Srinivas said in an email.
"Heavy doses of cardamom, cayenne, tamarind and other flavors can overwhelm an unfamiliar palate. Together, they help form the pillars of what tastes so good to so many people. People can expect moderately spicy food with a variety of appetizers/curries that will leave a sense of satisfaction and the urge to go back to Indian food again. "
Food will be offered while supplies last on a first come, first serve basis, and organizers are expecting between 300-400 attendees.
Mill Creek Brewing Company is located at 2008 B Johnson Industrial Boulevard, and more information about the Indian Food Festival can be found here.
