In an effort to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of the town, Nolensville will host its monthly Keep Nolensville Beautiful clean up event this Saturday, Aug. 6.
Keep Nolensville Beautiful is held on the first Saturday of each month throughout the entire year.
All volunteers are asked to meet at Nolensville Town Hall at 8 a.m. For two hours, the team of volunteers will travel to public spaces within the town limits that have been reported for needed cleaning.
All vests, pickers and bags for the event are provided by the town. Individuals may bring their own gloves.
Anyone over the age of 13 is encouraged to attend and all children under 18 are required to have a parent or guardian with them.
To apply as a volunteer for this Saturday’s clean up, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.