Luke Beadles
Sophomore
Luke Beadles, son of Todd and Jenni Beadles, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Nolensville High School and a member of the Golf Team.
Beadles had a season scoring average of 36.33, qualified for the TSSAA State Tournament and was a runner-up at the Division I Class AA Regional Tournament.
Beadles said his father started taking him to the golf course when he was only 2 years old. “From then on, I grew a passion for the game and entered my first tournament at 6 years old,” he said. “Now, as a sophomore in high school, I have dreams and goals of playing in college."
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To be the best golfer I can possibly be and reach my full potential physically and mentally.”
NHS Golf Coach Chris Ladd said of Beadles:
Luke is the epitome of a student athlete. He gets it done in the classroom and on the golf course. He is such a calm and humble leader on the golf team. He sets an example of how to maintain a cool and focused demeanor on the golf course. He wants to not only achieve his goals as an individual, but also wants our entire team to raise our expectations and continue to get better as a team. I am truly blessed to be able to be around such a great person and athlete and I am so excited to see where he will continue to lead our team over the next two years.
His top role model in life is his father, Todd. “He encourages me to work hard and show respect and leadership on and off the course,” he said.
Beadles describes himself as thoughtful, competitive and soft spoken. When he’s not competing, he enjoys being outdoors, playing video games and watching his favorite sport teams on TV.
After graduating from NHS, he plans to go to college to play Division I golf and achieve his goal of becoming a PGA Tour Pro.
