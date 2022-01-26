Gianna Rossomando
Senior
Gianna Rossomando, daughter of Jessica and Peter Rossomando, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Nolensville High School and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of side base on the team.
Rossomando is a three-time UCA All-American, and has previously achieved 3rd place at the World Championships and 2nd place at National Cheer Association Championship.
She started cheering at the age of 11. She said while it was a lot of hard work, she enjoyed getting to see her progression year after year.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The feeling when you do your best at an event and are rewarded drives me. My goal to cheer in college also drives me through hard practices.”
Her top role model in life is her father, Peter. “He played football in college and earned the All-American title,” she said. “He also has worked hard to become a well-respected football coach.”
Rossomando describes herself as hardworking, driven and resilient. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with friends, watching football, going for runs and traveling.
NHS Cheer Coach, MacKenzie Story, said of Rossomando, “Gia’s hard work and determination is shown on and off the floor. Gia strives to be the best athlete and leader for her team. She is such a joy to coach and always has a smile on her face.”
After graduating from NHS, she hopes to cheer at a Division I school and be able to compete for national titles in Daytona.
