Leilani Washington
Freshman
Leilani Washington, daughter of La-Tara Washington, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Nolensville High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard for the team.
This season, she scored 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Washington started playing basketball at the YMCA when she was 7 years old. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing after all these years she said, “I am very competitive and I strive to get better every chance I get.”
NHS Girls Basketball Head Coach Chris Ladd said of Washington, “Leilani is a tremendous competitor on the basketball court and has quickly become one of our leaders this year as a freshman. She does not back down from any challenge and has already earned the respect of her teammates and coaches. I am sure this is only the first of many awards she will earn in her high school career.”
Her top role model in life is professional basketball player LeBron James. “He went through the struggle of being raised by a single parent like I am,” she said. “LeBron reminds me to stay humble on the journey no matter the path.”
Washington describes herself as aggressive and ambitious on the basketball court. When she’s not competing, however, she enjoys shopping, traveling and dancing.
After graduating from NHS, she plans to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level and pursue a career in the medical field.
