Charles Winfrey, son of Nancy and Charles Winfrey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Nolensville High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of guard for the team.
This season, he is leading the team in points per game with 10.8 points and rebounds per game with 5.4 rebounds.
Winfrey started playing rec ball at the age of 4 and has been at it ever since. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To be the best that I can be. To look back when I am completed and be able to say, ‘I did not miss out on anything.’”
NHS Head Basketball Coach, Todd Babington, said of Winfrey, “Charles is the definition of a student-athlete the Nolensville basketball program is about. He is coachable, dedicated, selfless and a great teammate with a 4.4 GPA. He will be successful in whatever career path he chooses and I am grateful he is a part of our basketball family.”
His top role model in life is his father, Charles. “I want to be like him when I grow up and he has taught me to be the best I can be.”
He describes himself as hardworking. When he’s not competing on the court, Winfrey enjoys spending his downtime playing video games.
After graduating from NHS, he plans to continue his basketball career at the collegiate level and become an entrepreneur.
