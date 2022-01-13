Ricky Felix Viarengo
Junior
Ricky Felix Viarengo, son of Kandy and Richard Viarengo, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Nolensville High School and a member of the Bowling Team.
This season, he lead the team with the top three scores of the season during match play with a 246, 232 and 227.
Viarengo said he discovered bowling when he was looking for a hobby to pick up during quarantine.
When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said, “I compete because I like the aspect of competition amongst my peers. I train because I love the feeling of beating my peers in competition.
His top role models in life are his parents. He said he appreciates them for always having his back no matter what is happening in their lives.
When he’s not bowling, he enjoys participating in extracurriculars after school and weightlifting.
After graduating from NHS, he plans to continue his athletic career at the collegiate level and study engineering.
