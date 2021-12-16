Nathan Montpool
Senior
Nathan Montpool, son of Andrew and Rhea Montpool, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Nolensville High School and a member of the Wrestling Team. He competes in the 195 and 220 weight classes.
He said his top highlight as a competitor in wresting was achieving 3rd place in the State Tournament last year. “In that first year I was awful, only winning one match,” Montpool said. “I moved past that hardship and kept pushing to always be better.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am motivated by my desire to be state champion. That goal of mine is what pushes me to go hard in practice, perfecting my technique and improving my conditioning. I just want to be the best, and I know that hard work is how I can achieve that goal.”
NHS Wrestling Coach, Johnnie Melzoni, said of Montpool, “Nathan is consistently one of the hardest workers on the team and a true leader. Nathan is dedicated to the sport and his development on and off the mat. Nathan excels as a student and band member, recently qualifying for both Mid-State and All-State Honor Bands. Nathan is a positive role model for all underclassmen on the team and an excellent example of what a student-athlete should be.”
His biggest role models are his former teammates, McKinley Wagner and Riley Lippincott. “McKinley was my practice partner my freshman and sophomore years, and he was really the one that pushed me to continuously improve,” he said. “Riley is a role model because of his perseverance through adversity. He wrestled most of his senior year with a major back injury eventually placing 6th at State.”
Montpool describes himself as hardworking and persistent. When he’s not in class or on the wrestling mat, he spends his time playing the French horn in the NHS Wind Ensemble and playing video games.
After graduating from NHS, he plans to attend The University of Alabama to pursue a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and a Master of Science in computer science.
