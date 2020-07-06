A La Vergne man has been charged with assault after he allegedly attacked two construction workers in a road rage incident in Nolensville in June.
According to Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker, 56-year-old Richard Doores was charged with Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault after he allegedly became upset with a paving crew who were working on a section of Kidd Road on the afternoon of June 26.
Parker said in a phone call that Doores exited his vehicle and spit in the face of one worker before getting back in his vehicle where he then drove toward and struck another worker in the left arm with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported in the incident and it’s unclear if the unidentified man needed any medical treatment.
A warrant was issued for Doores’ arrest and he turned himself into the Williamson County Jail on June 29 and was released on a $3,000 bond.
Doore’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.
