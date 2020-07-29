Nearly 100 members of the Nolensville community as well as local and state government leaders gathered on Nolensville Park Road on Wednesday morning to celebrate the unveiling of the Lewis Green Jr. Memorial Bridge.
The new bridge is named after the former Williamson County Commissioner who died in October 2019.
Lewis “Lew” Green was a 1961 graduate of Ohio University and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a systems engineer for IBM before his retirement.
Green served at the Williamson County Commissioner for the 5th District from September 1996 until his death.
Green was also a member of the Nolensville United Methodist Church, the Lions Club of Nolensville, a charter representative of the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America, a member of the Nolensville Historic Society, a Melvin Jones fellow and a volunteer at Graceworks Ministries.
Among those in attendance at the Tuesday morning dedication ceremony was former Nolensville mayor and current Williamson County Commissioner for the 5th District Beth Lothers, who replaced Green as the local representative, and who recognized several of Green's family members including Green's wife, Sandra Green.
Tennessee Sen. Jack Johnson and State Rep. Glen Casada also attended the ceremony as well as various members past and present of the Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen and former and current members of the County Commission.
"When we lose a good man the world seems darker and feels a little colder, but when I see the light and feel the warmth that comes from this family I see the good that lives on because of the work of his hands as well as his heart I am comforted," Lothers said. "What is good is never gone. Good remains. And what is done for the good of others, the public good, keeps going even when the good man is no longer with us."
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson spoke about Green's faith and love of family and his humor, calling him a mentor to himself who served the people of Nolensville and the people of Williamson County.
"Once he entered that seat as a county commissioner he voted for the betterment of our county," Anderson said. "I thought so much of him that one period of time, for a couple of different occasions, to name him as Budget Chairman of this entire county, and he served that role with distinction and honor. He listened, he heard and he reacted as a man who loved this county."
Green's wife, Sandra Green, who lives in Brentwood, said that much of their life together was centered in Nolensville, adding that when she crosses over the bridge named for her love that she's sure she'll feel his presence.
"It's a great honor for Lew and for our family," Green said. "He is so much with me when I'm here in Nolensville because this is where he loved to be."
