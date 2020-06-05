Longtime Nolensville Alderman Larry Felts announced his resignation on Friday afternoon after Thursday night’s Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting became heated around the future of the of the town’s government.
Felts announced his resignation in a public letter where he cited personal health challenges, and thanked Nolensville citizens and town leaders past and present.
“I love our town, and I consider everyone a friend, whether they think of me that way or not. I am proud of all that was accomplished, and to those I worked with the last 23 years who helped make it a great place to be,” the letter reads.
Felts also apologized to citizens who he may have offended during Thursday night’s BOMA meeting, where he spoke passionately about the citizen-led effort to change the town’s government, on the very night that BOMA hired a new town administrator and passed three ordinances to allow the town administrator to have more control over the day-to-day operations of the town.
“Everybody’s looking at each other on the screen tonight and we can fix the darn problem by taking this idiot change of a charter off the ballot and giving this new town administrator what he needs to be doing and giving these ordinances a chance to work,” Felts said during the BOMA meeting.
“We changed the charter tonight, and made is stronger and newer than it’s ever been and y'alls ego trips and now you’re wanting us to get a state senator and a state representative to do our dirty for em,” Felts continued. “It makes no darn sense.”
Some citizens took to social media after the meeting to express offense to Felt’s characterization of the efforts to change the government structure.
Felts apologized for those comments in his open letter on Friday.
“To all those I offended last night, I again I am truly sorry. If you saw me out and you walked up to me and said I offended you with what I said, I would extend my hand, fist bump, or whatever way we’re supposed to do now when we great each other and say I’m sorry and I apologize for my actions and ask that you forgive me,” the letter reads.
“So, having said all this, I hope you know, last night is not really me. Those that know me, know that. I love to talk and cut up with anyone, that is me, not what you saw last night. It is time I listen to the doctors, my family who have seen the hurt I have gone through and the problems it caused for all I care about.”
“I am resigning on this the 5th day of June 2020 my position as Alderman for the Town of Nolensville.”
On Friday Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander praised Felts’ more than 20 years of service to the town, calling him a personal friend.
“He was around when the town was incorporated, I think he worked with the group who was working to incorporate the town and since then he’s served on every committee that we’ve had. Right now he’s serving on the Planning Commission. He’s just done a wonderful job for us,” Alexander said. “I hate to lose Larry. It’s going to be hard to find someone who loves the town as much as he has and that will dedicate as much time to it, being an Alderman, as he has. There’s just not much more I can say expect for we’ll miss him and I wish him well.”
Mayor Alexander said that BOMA will now take up the challenge of finding an appointee to fill the vacancy until November when the seat will be up for election.
According to the town's website, Felts and his family moved to Nolensville in 1981 after serving 30 years in the 118th Airlift Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard and as a Technician with the same unit for 25 years, before he retired in December of 2005.
Felts also served as the past president of the Williamson/Davidson County Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and was first elected as Alderman in 2000 and was reelected in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and served as Vice Mayor in 2012.
Felts' letter is presented in full below:
To the Mayor, Alderman, Town Employees and most important the Citizens of our great Town.
My actions last night at the Boma meeting were clearly uncalled for. I am not going to make excuses for something I could have prevented. I stayed up a long time afterwards bothered by what I did.
I am man enough to admit when I am wrong, last night I was wrong.
I have gone through 4 surgeries since 2004 on my neck due to bone spurs, nerve damage and good old arthritis. My neck is completely fused because of these problems. Since the first surgery in 2004 I have been in and out of the doctor’s offices and going through physical therapy so many times I lost count.
The doctor told me then that what I was doing was causing the problem and the body would tell me when to stop. I did not listen.
January of 2018, I went through what I thought would be the last surgery to fix the problems. That started all the new problems. The left side of my neck and shoulder had more spurs, and the doctor had to go deeper than expected to get all of them. Because of this I had extra muscle damage and nerve damage to deal with in my left side.
The big problem, it caused a hole in my back to form. I was told it was so deep in my back, you could see bone. Could not have surgery to fix it, I had to where a machine, like a vacuum cleaner, 24/7, that was supposed to help close the hole, and keep down infection. Twice a week until it healed, nurses at the house checking and cleaning the wound until it finally healed.
Still did not want to listen to what I was told.
More doctors’ visits, physical therapy. Plus, the new phase of pain pills. Not the ones in the news, I told the doctors do not think about that, I would take Advil if it worked.
Last year we started a new thing called dry needle, this after more shots in the back and finally a painful nerve block in the neck. These seemed to work, things started looking up, and I was finally able to think straight and enjoy doing things.
First of the year, a new problem started. It was found during the 2018 surgery, last two disk in my back, according to the doctor moved and were pinching the nerves going into my legs. More shots, and then the introduction of more pills.
As I said, my actions are mine to bare. After I spent 5 hours in the emergency room last Wednesday and my wife had to set in the truck in the rain waiting on me, What the doctors thought was heart, turns out the nerves in my neck decided to start up again. I should have said ok, it is time to listen.
Past Monday, back in the doctor’s office, two more shots to the left shoulder, yesterday morning more imaging scans.
I am taking medicine to stop the muscle cramps, one to stop the nerves from causing the muscle to cramp and now one to control the arthritis in my hands, neck, back, shoulder and feet. Falling apart.
For the past few months, I have been jerked out of my sleep with muscle cramps in my legs, nerves in my neck making me hurt, and my hands and feet trying to lock up.
Still not listening to the doctor, thinking I could do what needed to be done, Forget the stress I was causing, aggravating the problem even more. I let it get the best of me last night.
This month our son would have been 43 years old, he was killed 20 years ago by a drunk driver. June, November when he was killed are hard months for me. Plus, the problems I thought the Town was having escalated on me.
Last night I should have excused myself from the meeting. Again, I should have listened to the body.
Last night was part of what my wife has endured since the first of the year. Again, my fault.
I have hurt so much, I messed up and even though the pills I am taking are not narcotics, they still have side effects. Last night proved it.
I was hurting before the meeting and during it. Tried not to show it, but my hands were constantly cramping, legs and back were doing the same, plus my neck started acting up. Because I wanted to stop hurting, I messed up on what I took. It can make you drowsy, unable to concentrate, and as shown last night, bad judgement thinking.
This has happened in some of our last meetings and I was lucky they did not cause problems, just look like I was not interested in what was going on. I wish that had been the case last night.
Enough rambling. I let things get to me last night, I was worried about the fate of a Town and the other things I mentioned were bothering me. I let them, plus not taking care of myself get the best of me.
I let 23 years of letting my family go, to work for our Town get the best of me. The problems the Town was having, I made them mine. Again, I was worried about its future.
I love our Town, and I consider everyone a friend, whether they think of me that way or not. I am proud of all that was accomplished, and to those I worked with the last 23 years who helped make it a great place to be.
I am even more proud now that I took the petition in 1996 and according to those who started the incorporation of our Town, obtain the greatest number of signatures of any to get Nolensville on the map.
I care about our Nolensville fire department, they know it, it bothers me we have not done all we could, but we are making progress. I look forward to the day we have full time people in place, and even more a full-time paid department. They still have my support.
To our Police Chief and the men and women who work for it, I salute you, you are the best in the county or anywhere else. I hope the best for all of you, and you to have my support for the future.
To all who work for the Town, our Town staff, it has been a pleasure working with all of you, your professionalism and dedication to our Town did not go unnoticed. Your hard work got Nolensville where it is today.
To our New Town Administrator, you were what we needed as a Town Planner, I believe you will do the same in the new position you now have. The best to you in all you do for the Town.
Jimmy, Tommy, Wendy, Derek. It has been a pleasure working with you. Through good and bad times together I still I consider all of you good friends, and I hope you feel the same towards me. The best to all in working to keep the Town going. You to have my support, and my help if ever needed.
To all those I offended last night, I again I am truly sorry. If you saw me out and you walked up to me and said I offended you with what I said, I would extend my hand, fist bump, or whatever way we’re supposed to do now when we great each other and say I’m sorry and I apologize for my actions and ask that you forgive me.
So, having said all this, I hope you know, last night is not really me. Those that know me, know that. I love to talk and cut up with anyone, that is me, not what you saw last night. It is time I listen to the doctors, my family who have seen the hurt I have gone through and the problems it caused for all I care about.
I am resigning on this the 5th day of June 2020 my position as Alderman for the Town of Nolensville.
Larry Felts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.