More than 50 people showed up at Mill Creek Brewing Company for Trick or Treat at the BOOery! after temperatures dropped into the high 30's as the sun went down.
Director of Chaos Liz Hadaway said that they decided to host the event about 24 hours before it kicked off, offering a free pint of Mill Creek beer to anyone (over 21 of course) who brought candy to hand out the variety of ninjas, princesses, superheroes and dinosaurs who invaded the brewery in search of any and all candy.
"The turnout has been incredible. I love having a space like this where we can flex and open to the community like this and I couldn't be happier," Hadaway said. "This means the world to use. We try really hard to be a meaningful business to the community and I think that turnout like this is just gratification that the community knows that and they know that we're a welcoming place. It's a treat for the kids and a treat for the adults as well."
To find out more about Mill Creek Brewing Company visit millcreekbrewingco.com.
