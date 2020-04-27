Mill Crew Brewing's founder and CEO Chris Going has parted ways with the company, which is now officially under new ownership.
The assets and brand of Mill Creek Brewing Company, LLC, the parent organization that owned the brewery’s equipment and namesake have been sold to a small group of local investors called MC Investors, LLC, according to a release. The proceeds of the sale will be used to settle debts the company originally sought to deal with in bankruptcy, which was announced in November 2019.
The new ownership group consists of majority owner and now CEO Miten Patel and partners Drupal Patel, Jatin Shah, Kunal Patel and Puneet Mahan, all of whom have no previous experience with consumer product goods or the brewing industry, according to the release.
The investment group took managing control of the company in January and closed the transaction in March, and at that time Going was asked to remain involved but now been terminated by the ownership group, with no details of the termination provided.
“When the new group reached out initially, I was hopeful Mill Creek wasn’t just finding new partners who could deal with the financial realities, but more so were interested in carrying on the brand’s life and would be bringing that vision to fruition moving forward," Going said in the release. "Unfortunately, as these things go, I’m afraid money is about all Mill Creek gained. It’s one of those things that I think many involved in the company at the time expected and sadly it played out like clockwork starting in January as key people were being shoved out one by one, effectively cutting the heart and soul of what made Mill Creek what it is. Not really sure what the strategy is at this point. I wish them luck. They’re going to need it.”
The Nolensville brewery has grown over the past four years since it's founding earning a strong following throughout Tennessee, expanding operations into Nashville and seeing their beers selling on store shelves in Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Indiana. The company's new Mill Creek Hard Seltzer which will hit the market in the coming weeks.
“The team and I worked extremely hard on the seltzer concept, aiming to fit what is considered by many as 'non-beer' into a look, feel, and taste that is unabashedly Mill Creek while landing key retail placements for its launch," Going said. "It’s a tough pill to swallow having the excitement of that brand be the last thing I touch at Mill Creek and ultimately knowing it will only be to the benefit of those that just gave me the boot. But such is life. I’m turning my attention to the future and the next adventure I find myself in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.